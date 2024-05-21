Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIOGet Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 94,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 954,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

