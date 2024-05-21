Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 94,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
