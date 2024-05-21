Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 94,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 954,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

