Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 46 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.43% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.