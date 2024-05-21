Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,548,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,212,248,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 247,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,535,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $884.78 and a 200 day moving average of $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.