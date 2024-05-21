Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading 11.9% Higher

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

