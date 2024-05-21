Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 28,443 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 15,243 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,467.59.

Shares of PET opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

