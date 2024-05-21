Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 29,443 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on PET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.