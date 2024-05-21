Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.70. Approximately 3,792,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,723,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.
WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.47%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
