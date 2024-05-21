Waste Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,682 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average daily volume of 3,882 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

