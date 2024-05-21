Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 492,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 299,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $470.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

