Wealth Group Ltd Invests $220,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $884.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

