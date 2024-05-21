Wealth Group Ltd Takes $217,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Group Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.