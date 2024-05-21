Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/14/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/23/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/15/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2024 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $108.75.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Natera
Institutional Trading of Natera
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.