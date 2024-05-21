Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

