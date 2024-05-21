Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.56. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 106,117 shares changing hands.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.