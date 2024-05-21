Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
