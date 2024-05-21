Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.75 and last traded at $100.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

Wendel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

