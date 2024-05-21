West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 1.9%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 67,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 27,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

West African Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About West African Resources

(Get Free Report)

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.