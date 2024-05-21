West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 1.9%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 67,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 27,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
West African Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
About West African Resources
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
