Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 613,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 587,173 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

