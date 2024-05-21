Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.41

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.43. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 316,702 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

