Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.41

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.43. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 316,702 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
