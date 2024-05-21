Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.58

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.25. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2,157 shares trading hands.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

