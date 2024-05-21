Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Willdan Group worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,524,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,543,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,177.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,543,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,915 shares of company stock worth $5,996,303. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

