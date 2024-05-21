WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 1.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 389,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,547,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

