WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.83. 9,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

