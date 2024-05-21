Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.com traded as high as $149.40 and last traded at $149.40, with a volume of 69112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Up 23.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 305.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

