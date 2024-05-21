Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

WDAY stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average of $268.71. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.04 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

