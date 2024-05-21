Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $145.38 and last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 241283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

