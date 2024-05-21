Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.49%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

