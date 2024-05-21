Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after buying an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

