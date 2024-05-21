ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.