12,601 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 953,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230,315 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

