13,921 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 411.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMC opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

