4,384 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 201,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 110.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 18.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

