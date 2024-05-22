4,960 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.16. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
