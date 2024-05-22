Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

