AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AME stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

