Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 198,866 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LDI stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

