Apexium Financial LP Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

