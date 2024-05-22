Arthur A. Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
