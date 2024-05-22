Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Asana by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Asana by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Asana by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

