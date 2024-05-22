Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.