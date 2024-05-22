Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,571 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

WHR opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

