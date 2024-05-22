Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

