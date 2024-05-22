Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 155.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day moving average is $286.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

