Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

