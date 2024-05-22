Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 15,010 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 478,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 516,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LGOV opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.