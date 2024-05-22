Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 357 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

