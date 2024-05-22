Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 867 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $102.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

