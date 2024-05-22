Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

