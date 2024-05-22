Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

HERD opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

