Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $559,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $792.24 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $776.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

