Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,262,670.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,491 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday.

BRT opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

